Australia and Singapore are the latest countries to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after one model crashed during a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend. This comes after the Lion Air incident a few months ago, where the same model plane crashed. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Mary Schiavo (@MarySchiavo), a pilot and former inspector general at the Department of Transportation, who is calling on the U.S. to also ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.