Former DOT Official Calls On U.S. To Ground Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes05:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 12, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Australia and Singapore are the latest countries to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after one model crashed during a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend. This comes after the Lion Air incident a few months ago, where the same model plane crashed. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Mary Schiavo (@MarySchiavo), a pilot and former inspector general at the Department of Transportation, who is calling on the U.S. to also ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

This segment aired on March 12, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news