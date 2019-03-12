Here & Now
The world is going to produce a lot more oil over the next few years, and more of it than ever will come from the United States. According to a new report released by the International Energy Agency this week, by 2023, the U.S. will rival Saudi Arabia in oil exports, less than a decade after former President Barack Obama lifted a ban on crude oil exports.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Jennifer Layke, global director for energy at the World Resources Institute.
This segment aired on March 12, 2019.
