The family of Zachary Bearheels, a 29-year-old from the Rosebud Sioux and Kiowa Apache tribes, say he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he died in the custody of Omaha police in 2017.

All four officers involved have been fired by the Omaha Police Department. Activists across Indian Country are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether they should be held criminally responsible.

"I watched a clip where they hit this handcuffed man 13 times," activist Frank Lamere from the Winnebago Tribe said earlier this month after charges against an officer who punched Bearheels repeatedly in the head were dropped. "Good god, justice is hard, but it's not that hard."

Another officer who fired his taser at Bearheels 12 times was found not guilty of second-degree assault in December.

Bearheels, who suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was unarmed when police approached him.

"He was brutally tased and beat to death by the very people who were supposed to be administering aid and crisis management to him," Bearheels' sister Adrianne Chalepah told Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd. "He needed very badly for a professional to intervene and get him to safety."

Interview Highlights

On her relationship with Bearheels

"Well, technically as most people understand it, we're first cousins. But in our tribe, the Kiowa Tribe, we don't have a word for 'cousin.' All the cousins are looked at as siblings. And so culturally we grew up as brother and sister ... we grew up together since we were babies."