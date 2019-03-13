Here & Now
Boeing continues to stand by the 737 Max 8 plane after the aircraft has been grounded in a number of countries following two crashes in under five months. Ethiopian Airlines now says the pilot in the Ethiopia crash reported flight control problems before the plane went down. Host Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Seth Kaplan, editor of Airline Weekly.
This segment aired on March 13, 2019.
