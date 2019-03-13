Here & Now
California Voters Decided To Keep The Death Penalty 3 Years Ago. Gov. Newsom Has A Different Plan.05:43Play
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is giving a reprieve to the 737 inmates on Death Row in the state. He signed a moratorium on capitol punishment Wednesday that could affect the future of the death penalty nationwide.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets reaction from Michele Hanisee (@michele_hanisee), president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County.
This segment aired on March 13, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news