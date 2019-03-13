California Voters Decided To Keep The Death Penalty 3 Years Ago. Gov. Newsom Has A Different Plan.05:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign an order on Wednesday putting an executive moratorium on the state's death penalty. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign an order on Wednesday putting an executive moratorium on the state's death penalty. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is giving a reprieve to the 737 inmates on Death Row in the state. He signed a moratorium on capitol punishment Wednesday that could affect the future of the death penalty nationwide.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets reaction from Michele Hanisee (@michele_hanisee), president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County.

This segment aired on March 13, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news