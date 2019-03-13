New details are emerging about what federal officials are calling the country's largest college admissions scandal. At least 50 people have been charged in the scheme. Among them are parents, coaches, exam administrators and brokers, who accepted millions of dollars to place kids in elite schools.

What's notable, college admissions counselors says, is the desperation of parents to get their children into the most prestigious schools. Whether going to an elite college guarantees success, though, is up for debate.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the scandal with author and private admissions coach Dave Marcus (@MarcusDave), and Lisa Micele, the director of college counseling at the University of Illinois Laboratory High School in Urbana, Ill.