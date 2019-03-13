Here & Now
DJ Sessions: Global Beats From 5 Countries09:52Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to KCRW DJ José Galván (@dj_josegalvan) about five songs that take us from Los Angeles to Cape Verde with a few stops in between.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Triangle Fire, "Little Furs"
Death Bells, "Only You"
Kikagaku Moyo, "Dripping Sun"
Ximena Sariñana, "¿Qué Tiene?"
Mayra Andrade, "Tan Kalakatan"
This segment aired on March 13, 2019.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
