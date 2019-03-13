DJ Sessions: Global Beats From 5 Countries09:52
March 13, 2019
Ximena Sarinana performs onstage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 19, 2015 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to KCRW DJ José Galván (@dj_josegalvan) about five songs that take us from Los Angeles to Cape Verde with a few stops in between.

Music From The Segment

Triangle Fire, "Little Furs"

Death Bells, "Only You"

Kikagaku Moyo, "Dripping Sun"

Ximena Sariñana, "¿Qué Tiene?"

Mayra Andrade, "Tan Kalakatan"

This segment aired on March 13, 2019.

