The Trump administration has a goal of reducing the spread of HIV by 90 percent in a decade. A big part of the White House strategy is getting people into treatment quickly. In metro Atlanta — one of the country's HIV hot-spots — groups have already been working to break down the barriers that often keep the most vulnerable populations from getting care. Sam Whitehead from member station WABE reports.
This segment aired on March 13, 2019.
