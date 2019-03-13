Here & Now
Ethiopian Airlines reported the pilot in this weekend's crash spoke of flight control problems before the incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane. According to a preliminary report, pilots in the earlier Lion Air crash involving the same model struggled with a new automated flight control system. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR's David Schaper (@davidschapernpr).
This segment aired on March 13, 2019.
