President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, stood before a D.C. judge to face sentencing for the second time in less than a week. He was ordered to serve an additional 43 months in prison, bringing his total sentence up to seven and a half years. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets the latest from NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie).
This segment aired on March 13, 2019.
