Former Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort To Serve An Additional 43 Months In Prison04:11
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, stood before a D.C. judge to face sentencing for the second time in less than a week. He was ordered to serve an additional 43 months in prison, bringing his total sentence up to seven and a half years. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets the latest from NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie).

This segment aired on March 13, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news