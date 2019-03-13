Trump And Pelosi Weigh In On Impeachment Talks05:18
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he appreciates House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's statement this week in which she said she is not in favor of removing Trump from office, at least for now. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.

This segment aired on March 13, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news