Here & Now
Trump And Pelosi Weigh In On Impeachment Talks05:18Play
President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he appreciates House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's statement this week in which she said she is not in favor of removing Trump from office, at least for now. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.
This segment aired on March 13, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news