The Biggest Private Real Estate Development In U.S. History Opens In New York
March 14, 2019
(Courtesy The Related Companies)
On Friday, Hudson Yards opens on the West Side of Manhattan, bringing millions of square feet of new office space, retail stores, condos and more to what was formerly a post-industrial strip of Hell's Kitchen.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson spoke with Jay Cross, president of Related Hudson Yards, last year while the massive project was under construction.

This segment aired on March 14, 2019.

