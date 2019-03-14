Here & Now
The Biggest Private Real Estate Development In U.S. History Opens In New York11:01Play
On Friday, Hudson Yards opens on the West Side of Manhattan, bringing millions of square feet of new office space, retail stores, condos and more to what was formerly a post-industrial strip of Hell's Kitchen.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson spoke with Jay Cross, president of Related Hudson Yards, last year while the massive project was under construction.
This segment aired on March 14, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news