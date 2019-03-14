Here & Now
Some college coaches took cash bribes to fabricate students' athletic credentials as part of what prosecutors are calling the largest college admissions scam ever uncovered. Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History," about the scandal.
This segment aired on March 14, 2019.
