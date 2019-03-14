View From The Top

As Cities And Companies Ditch Plastic Straws, Demand For Paper Rises07:59
March 14, 2019
Americans discard approximately 500 million plastic straws every day. (manfredrichter/Pixabay)
This month, Los Angeles joined a growing list of cities that have restricted the use of plastic straws in restaurants and businesses. This means more demand for paper straws, which is good news for the Indiana-based company Aardvark Straws.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Andy Romjue, the president of Hoffmaster Food Service, which acquired Aardvark Straws in August.

This segment aired on March 14, 2019.

