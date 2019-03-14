Here & Now
View From The Top
As Cities And Companies Ditch Plastic Straws, Demand For Paper Rises07:59Play
This month, Los Angeles joined a growing list of cities that have restricted the use of plastic straws in restaurants and businesses. This means more demand for paper straws, which is good news for the Indiana-based company Aardvark Straws.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Andy Romjue, the president of Hoffmaster Food Service, which acquired Aardvark Straws in August.
This segment aired on March 14, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news