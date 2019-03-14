Thursday is Pi Day! March 14, or 3/14, is the day we celebrate the mathematical number Pi, which represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Part of the fascination of the number (besides it's practical uses like launching a rocket) is that it's infinite. And now a Tokyo-based cloud developer has taken it to a new level. Emma Haruka Iwao (@Yuryu) has broken the previous world record and has calculated Pi to 31,415,926,535,897 digits (over 31 trillion). She joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins from Tokyo to discuss her feat.