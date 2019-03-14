Here & Now
'I'm Fighting To Stop The Worst Effects': Students Set To Strike Against Climate Change04:58Play
On March 15, grade school students across the world will be striking from school to demand political action on climate change, organizing mostly without adult intervention. One of the youngest organizers is in Colorado. Ali Budner (@ali_budner) from NPR member station KRCC and the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
This segment aired on March 14, 2019.
