How Brexit Is Revitalizing Political Folk Music09:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 15, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lankum. (Photo by Miguel Ruiz Manzano)
Lankum. (Photo by Miguel Ruiz Manzano)

Journalist Jude Rogers (@juderogers) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to talk about the new wave of political folk music in the United Kingdom, from Ireland's Lankum to Britain's The Young'uns and more.

The Young'uns (Photo by Elly Lucas)
The Young'uns (Photo by Elly Lucas)

Music From The Show

Lankum, “What Will We Do When We Have No  Money?”

Lankum, “The Granite Gaze”

The Young’uns, "Ghafoor’s Bus"

Lisa O’Neill, “The Factory Girl"

Jimmy Aldridge & Sid Goldsmith, “Working Chap"

Lynn Menegon produced this interview and edited it for broadcast with Kathleen McKenna.

This segment aired on March 15, 2019.

Related:

Peter O'Dowd Twitter Senior Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news