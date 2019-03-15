Journalist Jude Rogers (@juderogers) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to talk about the new wave of political folk music in the United Kingdom, from Ireland's Lankum to Britain's The Young'uns and more.

The Young'uns (Photo by Elly Lucas)

Music From The Show

Lankum, “What Will We Do When We Have No Money?”

Lankum, “The Granite Gaze”

The Young’uns, "Ghafoor’s Bus"

Lisa O’Neill, “The Factory Girl"

Jimmy Aldridge & Sid Goldsmith, “Working Chap"

Lynn Menegon produced this interview and edited it for broadcast with Kathleen McKenna.