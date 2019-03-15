Here & Now
How Brexit Is Revitalizing Political Folk Music09:51Play
Journalist Jude Rogers (@juderogers) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to talk about the new wave of political folk music in the United Kingdom, from Ireland's Lankum to Britain's The Young'uns and more.
Music From The Show
Lankum, “What Will We Do When We Have No Money?”
Lankum, “The Granite Gaze”
The Young’uns, "Ghafoor’s Bus"
Lisa O’Neill, “The Factory Girl"
Jimmy Aldridge & Sid Goldsmith, “Working Chap"
Lynn Menegon produced this interview and edited it for broadcast with Kathleen McKenna.
This segment aired on March 15, 2019.
Peter O'Dowd Senior Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
