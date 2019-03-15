After 21-year-old West Point cadet Peter Zhu's sudden death last month, his parents made an unusual request: for doctors to extract and preserve his sperm. A judge in New York will rule next week on whether and how they can use his sperm to bring a child into the world. Experts say the case raises complex ethical questions. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks to Andrew Joseph (@DrewQJoseph), a reporter for STAT News.