Social Media Sites Scramble To Remove Video Footage Of New Zealand Mass Shooting
March 15, 2019
In many ways, the New Zealand mass shooting on Friday seemed tailored to spread online. A gunman appeared to live stream his attack to Facebook with a head-mounted camera, which social media sites — such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter — scrambled to remove. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor for social media at Recode.

This segment aired on March 15, 2019.

