In many ways, the New Zealand mass shooting on Friday seemed tailored to spread online. A gunman appeared to live stream his attack to Facebook with a head-mounted camera, which social media sites — such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter — scrambled to remove. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor for social media at Recode.
This segment aired on March 15, 2019.
