Economic health is measured with the GDP and unemployment figures, but economist Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) thinks the U.S. should instead focus on economic dignity to gauge the country's economy. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Sperling, who was director of the National Economic Council under President Clinton and President Obama, about what economic dignity is and how it can be measured.
This segment aired on March 18, 2019.
