Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) is calling the widespread flooding in Nebraska the worst in state history. He says he'll be meeting Monday with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get a federal disaster declaration in place to help muster the resources needed to deal with damaged homes, levees, roads and infrastructure.
The flooding is being attributed to conditions that included a bomb cyclone weather pattern, frozen ground, warming weather conditions and heavy rains. Gov. Ricketts joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd with an update on the situation.
This segment aired on March 18, 2019.
