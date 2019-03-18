Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) is calling the widespread flooding in Nebraska the worst in state history. He says he'll be meeting Monday with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get a federal disaster declaration in place to help muster the resources needed to deal with damaged homes, levees, roads and infrastructure.

The flooding is being attributed to conditions that included a bomb cyclone weather pattern, frozen ground, warming weather conditions and heavy rains. Gov. Ricketts joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd with an update on the situation.