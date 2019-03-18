Nebraska Governor: 'We Have The Most Widespread Flooding Damage In Our State's History'05:40
March 18, 2019
A train sits in flood waters from the Platte River, in Plattsmouth, Neb., on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Hundreds of people remained evacuated from their homes in Nebraska. (Nati Harnik/AP)
Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) is calling the widespread flooding in Nebraska the worst in state history. He says he'll be meeting Monday with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get a federal disaster declaration in place to help muster the resources needed to deal with damaged homes, levees, roads and infrastructure.

The flooding is being attributed to conditions that included a bomb cyclone weather pattern, frozen ground, warming weather conditions and heavy rains. Gov. Ricketts joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd with an update on the situation.

This segment aired on March 18, 2019.

