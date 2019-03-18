Here & Now
How The New Zealand Shooter Tried To Troll The Media06:37Play
The man suspected of killing at least 50 people in last week's New Zealand mosque shooting ensured his white supremacist message would reverberate in the media. He used internet-savvy tactics he learned on some of the online platforms where he appears to have been radicalized. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Will Sommer (@willsommer), tech reporter for The Daily Beast.
This segment aired on March 18, 2019.
