March 18, 2019
The man suspected of killing at least 50 people in last week's New Zealand mosque shooting ensured his white supremacist message would reverberate in the media. He used internet-savvy tactics he learned on some of the online platforms where he appears to have been radicalized. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Will Sommer (@willsommer), tech reporter for The Daily Beast.

This segment aired on March 18, 2019.

