Here & Now
Hate Groups Rise On College Campuses In The Mountain West04:21Play
In the U.S., the FBI says hate crimes rose by 17 percent from 2016 to 2017. In some places, especially the Mountain West, college campuses have been targeted with pamphlets and recruiting efforts in recent months from two new white nationalist groups. From the Mountain West News Bureau and member station KUER, Nate Hegyi (@natehegyi) reports.
This segment aired on March 18, 2019.
