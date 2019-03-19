Here & Now
Boeing is working on a fix to the automation system on its 737 Max jets, after two accidents in under 5 months. The planes have now been grounded in much of the world. We look at why Boeing created the jet in the first place, and what this crisis means for the company. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower), editor-in-chief of the Air Current.
This segment aired on March 19, 2019.
