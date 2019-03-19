Here & Now
The French prime minister has banned yellow vest protests from the Champs-Elysees in Paris, after protesters smashed and set fire to stores, banks and restaurants on Saturday. The yellow vest movement began in France in November to protest a fuel tax increase and has continued, growing larger and more violent.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with author Bernard-Henri Levy (@BHL) about the movement.
This segment aired on March 19, 2019.
