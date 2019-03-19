France Cracks Down On Increasingly Violent Yellow Vest Protests03:31
March 19, 2019
Men work to install wooden boards on the damaged window of an Apple store on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on March 17, 2019, a day after the 18th consecutive Saturday of demonstrations called by the yellow vest movement. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/ Getty Images)
The French prime minister has banned yellow vest protests from the Champs-Elysees in Paris, after protesters smashed and set fire to stores, banks and restaurants on Saturday. The yellow vest movement began in France in November to protest a fuel tax increase and has continued, growing larger and more violent.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with author Bernard-Henri Levy (@BHL) about the movement.

This segment aired on March 19, 2019.

