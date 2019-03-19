Vice President Mike Pence is in Nebraska Tuesday to survey flood damage after rivers breached at least a dozen levees in the Midwest. This comes after the region was hit with heavy snow last week, then warmer temperatures caused the snow to melt. Iowa was also impacted by the massive flooding.

Here and Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Scott Mitchell, the mayor of Hornick, Iowa, about residents there being able to return home after being evacuated for several days.