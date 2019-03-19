The publisher of the National Enquirer paid $200,000 to obtain sexually explicit text messages and photos that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sent to a woman he was having an affair with. The Wall Street Journal reports it was the woman's brother who sold the content to American Media LLC. Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle," about the new developments in this public feud.