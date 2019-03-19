Here & Now
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins Fox Board Of Directors05:04Play
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has been appointed to the Fox Corporation's board of directors, while former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile has joined Fox News as a commentator, saying that she wants to "reach across the aisle." NPR media corespondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to discuss.
This segment aired on March 19, 2019.
