Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins Fox Board Of Directors05:04
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 19, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., smiles during a news conference announcing GOP tax legislation. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., smiles during a news conference announcing GOP tax legislation. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has been appointed to the Fox Corporation's board of directors, while former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile has joined Fox News as a commentator, saying that she wants to "reach across the aisle." NPR media corespondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to discuss.

This segment aired on March 19, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news