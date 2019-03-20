Watch out Nashville and Atlanta — Joni Deutsch (@AChangeOfTune), DJ at member station WFAE and host of the podcast "Amplifier," says the Charlotte music scene is up and coming. We listen to five of Deutsch's diverse picks.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

CHÓCALA (Photo by Mark Kemp)

Sinners & Saints (Photo by Daniel Coston)



Music From The Segment

Jason Jet, "Up All Nite"

Sinners & Saints, "Old Bones"

CHÓCALA, "Ojos Bobolos"

Emily Sage, "Nearer To You"

It's Snakes, "Dance Party With Cats"