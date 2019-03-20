DJ Sessions: Charlotte, North Carolina, Wants On The Music Map09:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Emily Sage. (Photo by Joshaun Anderson)
Emily Sage. (Photo by Joshaun Anderson)

Watch out Nashville and Atlanta — Joni Deutsch (@AChangeOfTune), DJ at member station WFAE and host of the podcast "Amplifier," says the Charlotte music scene is up and coming. We listen to five of Deutsch's diverse picks.

CHÓCALA (Photo by Mark Kemp)
CHÓCALA (Photo by Mark Kemp)
Sinners & Saints (Photo by Daniel Coston)
Sinners & Saints (Photo by Daniel Coston)


Music From The Segment

Jason Jet, "Up All Nite"

Sinners & Saints, "Old Bones"

CHÓCALA, "Ojos Bobolos"

Emily Sage, "Nearer To You"

It's Snakes, "Dance Party With Cats"

This segment aired on March 20, 2019.

Related:

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news