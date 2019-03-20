Here & Now
DJ Sessions: Charlotte, North Carolina, Wants On The Music Map09:54Play
Watch out Nashville and Atlanta — Joni Deutsch (@AChangeOfTune), DJ at member station WFAE and host of the podcast "Amplifier," says the Charlotte music scene is up and coming. We listen to five of Deutsch's diverse picks.
Music From The Segment
Jason Jet, "Up All Nite"
Sinners & Saints, "Old Bones"
CHÓCALA, "Ojos Bobolos"
Emily Sage, "Nearer To You"
It's Snakes, "Dance Party With Cats"
This segment aired on March 20, 2019.
