Are Flamingos Native To Florida?05:25
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
American flamingos gather in their exhibit space at Zoo Miami om July 15, 2016. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
American flamingos gather in their exhibit space at Zoo Miami om July 15, 2016. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

There is an effort to declare — once and for all — that flamingos are native to Florida. Flamingos were wiped out by hunting in the late 1800s, and most of those found in Florida today are captive. Declaring them native to the state would allow for efforts to restore their population to South Florida. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steven Whitfield, a conversation expert at Zoo Miami.

This segment aired on March 20, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news