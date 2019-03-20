Here & Now
Are Flamingos Native To Florida?05:25Play
There is an effort to declare — once and for all — that flamingos are native to Florida. Flamingos were wiped out by hunting in the late 1800s, and most of those found in Florida today are captive. Declaring them native to the state would allow for efforts to restore their population to South Florida. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steven Whitfield, a conversation expert at Zoo Miami.
This segment aired on March 20, 2019.
