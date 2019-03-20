Mexico's Neutral Stance On Venezuela Contrasts With U.S. Opposition To Maduro Government05:08
March 20, 2019
  • Rodrigo Cervantes, KJZZ
Hundreds march in Mexico City asking for Mexico's support in Venezuela's humanitarian crisis. (Rodrigo Cervantes/KJZZ)
The political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela has led many Venezuelans to seek safe haven in the U.S. and Mexico. While the Trump administration is strongly pushing for a change of government in Venezuela, Mexico has decided to stay neutral. KJZZ's Mexico City Bureau Chief Rodrigo Cervantes (@RODCERVANTES) reports.

This segment aired on March 20, 2019.

