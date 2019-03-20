Here & Now
Southern Africa Continues To Deal With Aftermath Of Cyclone Idai05:11Play
Zimbabwe is retrieving and burying bodies Wednesday as neighboring Mozambique begins three days of national mourning for victims of Cyclone Idai, one of the most destructive storms southern Africa has experienced in decades. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Claudia Aguiar, advocacy manager for Doctors Without Borders.
This segment aired on March 20, 2019.
