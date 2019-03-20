Here & Now
Amnesty International: U.S. Strikes In Somalia Are Killing Civilians05:43Play
The Pentagon is disputing a report from Amnesty International which claims civilians are being killed in U.S. airstrikes in Somalia. The group says its investigations found credible evidence that the U.S.'s rapidly escalating air strikes in Somalia have killed numerous civilians. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Brian Castner (@Brian_Castner), Amnesty International's senior crisis adviser on Arms and Military Operations.
This segment aired on March 20, 2019.
