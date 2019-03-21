Biogen shares fell nearly 30 percent this morning after the news that the company is discontinuing trials on aducanumab, a drug that was supposed to help treat Alzheimer's. Biogen's failure was disappointing but not unique — 99 percent of Alzheimer's trials fail. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of NPR One's "Full Disclosure."