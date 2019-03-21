Here & Now
As a teenager, former Congressman and now Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke belonged to one of the best known hacking groups in the country: The Cult of the Dead Cow. Reports say he didn't do much hacking, other than finding some ways around the phone bills he incurred with his dial-up modem. But what does the group do? Here & Now's Robin Young checks in Wired staffwriter Lily Hay Newman (@lilyhnewman) to find out more about the hacking supergroup.
This segment aired on March 21, 2019.
