March 21, 2019
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke smiles as he is introduced during a campaign stop at a brewery in Conway, N.H., Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (Charles Krupa/AP)
As a teenager, former Congressman and now Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke belonged to one of the best known hacking groups in the country: The Cult of the Dead Cow. Reports say he didn't do much hacking, other than finding some ways around the phone bills he incurred with his dial-up modem. But what does the group do? Here & Now's Robin Young checks in Wired staffwriter Lily Hay Newman (@lilyhnewman) to find out more about the hacking supergroup.

This segment aired on March 21, 2019.

