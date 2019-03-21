Georgia Considers 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill04:44
March 21, 2019
  • Sam Whitehead, WABE
This year 13 states around the country have introduced bills that would limit access to abortion. Supporters of one measure in Georgia are hopeful it will pass in the state legislature, thanks to a new governor and signals from the White House. Opponents worry the fight could lead a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court to roll back abortion protections nationwide. From member station WABE in Atlanta, Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) reports.

This segment aired on March 21, 2019.

