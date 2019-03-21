Here & Now
Labour Party Politician David Lammy Weighs In On Fate Of Brexit04:51Play
European Union leaders meeting for a Brexit summit are likely to grant Britain a short extension, if the U.K. government can win parliamentary support next week for its deal. But the early signs of that happening are not promising.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Labour Party member of Parliament David Lammy (@davidlammy).
This segment aired on March 21, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news