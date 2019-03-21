Labour Party Politician David Lammy Weighs In On Fate Of Brexit04:51
March 21, 2019
David Lammy, member of Parliament for the Labour Party, attends an event for cross party politicians to examine alternative forms of Brexit at a Peoples Vote event at Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors on January 22, 2019 in London. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
European Union leaders meeting for a Brexit summit are likely to grant Britain a short extension, if the U.K. government can win parliamentary support next week for its deal. But the early signs of that happening are not promising.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Labour Party member of Parliament David Lammy (@davidlammy).

This segment aired on March 21, 2019.

