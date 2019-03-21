Here & Now
Iconic Poet And Activist Lawrence Ferlinghetti Turns 10005:41Play
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the iconic poet and activist who helped to change the face of literary culture when he founded City Lights bookstore and publishing house in San Francisco in the 1950s, turns 100 years old on Sunday. And as Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman) from member station KQED reports, he's marking the anniversary with new work.
This segment aired on March 21, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news