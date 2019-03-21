Iconic Poet And Activist Lawrence Ferlinghetti Turns 10005:41
March 21, 2019
  • Chloe Veltman, KQED
American poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, 79, opens the "Nonstop Ferlinghetti" tribute at the St. Salvator church in Prague Sunday, April 19, 1998. Ferlinghetti, whose City Lights bookshop in San Francisco was a centre for Beat Generation writers in the 1950s, opened the tribute event in Prague Sunday. (AP Photo/Tomas Zelezny/CTK)
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the iconic poet and activist who helped to change the face of literary culture when he founded City Lights bookstore and publishing house in San Francisco in the 1950s, turns 100 years old on Sunday. And as Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman) from member station KQED reports, he's marking the anniversary with new work.

This segment aired on March 21, 2019.

