The men's NCAA basketball tournament tipped off Thursday, and the first round of the women's tourney starts on Friday.
Hosts Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young check in on the brackets with Here and Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on March 21, 2019.
