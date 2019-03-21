Here & Now
Oklahoma Sheriff Quits Along With Most Of Her Staff Over Poor Jail Conditions03:37Play
A county jail in northeastern Oklahoma has a staffing shortage after a sheriff and most of her staff resigned this week, citing poor conditions that she says do not comply with constitutional standards. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with former Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett about the jail's safety hazards, including a carbon monoxide leak that sent several employees to the hospital.
This segment aired on March 21, 2019.
