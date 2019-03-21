Oklahoma Sheriff Quits Along With Most Of Her Staff Over Poor Jail Conditions03:37
March 21, 2019
Terry Sue Barnett (right) appears at the Nowata County Courthouse with her attorney, Paul DeMuro, after a hearing on March 19 related to reopening the county jail. Barnett resigned as county sheriff upon being asked to reopen the jail, which was found to have unsafe conditions. (Harrison Grimwood/Tulsa World)
A county jail in northeastern Oklahoma has a staffing shortage after a sheriff and most of her staff resigned this week, citing poor conditions that she says do not comply with constitutional standards. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with former Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett about the jail's safety hazards, including a carbon monoxide leak that sent several employees to the hospital.

This segment aired on March 21, 2019.

