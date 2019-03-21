Teddy Roosevelt's Complicated Legacy 100 Years After His Death11:07
March 21, 2019
Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, sitting at his desk working. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Theodore Roosevelt was an environmentalist and progressive social reformer who laid the groundwork for the modern Democratic party. But he was also an advocate for white nationalism and eugenics.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Gary Gerstle (@glgerstle), a professor of American history at the University of Cambridge, about Roosevelt's legacy 100 years after his death.

This segment aired on March 21, 2019.

