Theodore Roosevelt was an environmentalist and progressive social reformer who laid the groundwork for the modern Democratic party. But he was also an advocate for white nationalism and eugenics.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Gary Gerstle (@glgerstle), a professor of American history at the University of Cambridge, about Roosevelt's legacy 100 years after his death.
This segment aired on March 21, 2019.
