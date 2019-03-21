Here & Now
Texas National Guard Called In, Residents Told To Shelter In Place After Elevated Levels Of Benzene Detected03:54Play
Residents of Deer Park, Texas, were told to shelter in place Thursday morning after elevated levels of benzene were detected following a huge chemical storage facility fire this week. On Wednesday, state environmental officials said that benzene levels didn't pose a health concern. Houston Public Media's energy and environment reporter Travis Bubenik (@travisbubenik) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to review the latest news.
This segment aired on March 21, 2019.
