Network TV Gives O.J. Prosecutor Marcia Clark Another Shot05:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 22, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

ABC's "The Fix" premiered Monday. The series centers on a former prosecutor who leaves the L.A. district attorney's office after failing to convict an A-list movie star of a double murder. Behind the show is executive producer Marcia Clark, the former prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on March 22, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news