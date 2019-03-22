Here & Now
Network TV Gives O.J. Prosecutor Marcia Clark Another Shot05:12Play
ABC's "The Fix" premiered Monday. The series centers on a former prosecutor who leaves the L.A. district attorney's office after failing to convict an A-list movie star of a double murder. Behind the show is executive producer Marcia Clark, the former prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
This segment aired on March 22, 2019.
