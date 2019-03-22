Here & Now
The recent college admissions scandal has put a new focus on the fairness of college admissions in the U.S. But have those with money and influence always had an unfair advantage?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets a historical perspective from historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," produced at Virginia Humanities.
This segment aired on March 22, 2019.
