To Understand The History Of Elite College Admissions, Just Follow The Money09:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 22, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Yale University students join in a Frisbee game Wednesday, April 10, 1974. (Bob Child/AP)
Yale University students join in a Frisbee game Wednesday, April 10, 1974. (Bob Child/AP)

The recent college admissions scandal has put a new focus on the fairness of college admissions in the U.S. But have those with money and influence always had an unfair advantage?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets a historical perspective from historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," produced at Virginia Humanities.

This segment aired on March 22, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news