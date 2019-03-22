Communities throughout the Midwest and Great Plains are still reeling from devastating floods that swept through the region earlier this week. However, the threat is not over for Fargo, North Dakota, where the mayor has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potentially record-setting flooding along the banks of the Red River.

“We're all getting ready,” says Fargo's mayor, Dr. Tim Mahoney, who is calling on volunteers to help fill 1 million sandbags ahead of flooding. “We're a little nervous about what's headed towards our way.”

In 2009, the city received a record-breaking 40.84 inches of flooding, Mahoney tells Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd. Now, forecasters are predicting 42 inches, and if there’s more rain and snowmelt in April, that number could be pushed even higher.

“Nebraska's footage is horrible, and what happened in that community — you just get very concerned about if we get a freak weather system that drops a lot of water on us that could really make this flood fight much different,” he says.

However, the city, which relies on volunteers to help with the flood fight, has a lot less preparation to do than it did prior to the ‘09 flood, he says.

“In 2009, … we needed 6.5 million bags,” says Mahoney, “so we call a million bags a lot easier to do.”

Interview Highlights

On the process of filling the sandbags

“In our previous flood fights, we've kind of learned how to do this. So we call a machine called a Spider. … It has eight legs that come down off the Spider that give sand, and they grab them and put a sand bag underneath them to fill it with sand, tie it off and put it on the pallets. ... So we run two Spiders — it takes 200 people — and [it's] a wonderful exercise of making sandbags.”