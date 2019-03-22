A mother and her 15-year-old son, both from El Salvador and seeking asylum in the U.S., have been reunited after months of hardship and anxiety. Late last year, the son traveled about 2,000 miles with a migrant caravan to a youth shelter near the border in Tijuana, Mexico. The two are now living together in the San Francisco Bay area. KQED's Farida Jhabvala Romero (@faridajhabvala) reports.

Listen to the previous segment from December here.