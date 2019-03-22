Salvadoran Mother And Son Reunited After Months Of Hardship Seeking Asylum In The U.S.05:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 22, 2019
  • Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED
TwitterfacebookEmail

A mother and her 15-year-old son, both from El Salvador and seeking asylum in the U.S., have been reunited after months of hardship and anxiety. Late last year, the son traveled about 2,000 miles with a migrant caravan to a youth shelter near the border in Tijuana, Mexico. The two are now living together in the San Francisco Bay area. KQED's Farida Jhabvala Romero (@faridajhabvala) reports.

Listen to the previous segment from December here

This segment aired on March 22, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news