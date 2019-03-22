School counselors are having a tough time keeping up with a wave of new struggles among teenagers in the U.S. More and more kids need to speak with a mental health counselor, but it's unlikely to happen at school where resources are getting stretched thinner and thinner. A lack of counselors at a school in Colorado inspired the administration to collaborate with students on a peer counseling program to address students' mental health needs.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Amanda Novak (@kudrona), assistant principal at Westgate Community School, a K-12, public charter school in Thornton, Colorado, and Peyton Meredith, a 17-year-old senior and peer counselor at Westgate.