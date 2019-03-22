Here & Now
Democrats Pressure White House To Turn Over Documents About Private Email And Messenger App Use05:48Play
House Democrats are pressing the Trump administration to turn over documents related to an investigation into whether some of President Trump's advisers, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, used private email accounts and messenger apps to conduct White House business. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom), research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and former FBI special agent.
This segment aired on March 22, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news