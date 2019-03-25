President Trump has called Attorney General William Barr's summary of the Mueller report a "complete and total exoneration." Barr says there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election. Barr says Mueller's report left the question of obstruction of justice up to the attorney general to decide, and Barr concludes there is not enough evidence of obstruction of justice.

Democrats are calling for the entire report to be made public; however, there are questions in the party about how hard to push forward with investigations of the president. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.