Here & Now
Democrats Say Mueller Report Raises More Questions Than Answers05:23Play
Almost two years later, the Russia investigation no longer threatens Trump's presidency. Trump and allies say that the report fully exonerates him, but Democrats note that Mueller did not clear him of potentially obstructing justice and demand to see the full document. NPR congressional reporter Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss what impact the attorney general's letter about the report has had on Capitol Hill.
This segment aired on March 25, 2019.
